With the impending retirement of Community Development Director Jay Scherer, the city of Savage is expected to make changes to its community development department and the role of the director.
At an Aug. 14 city council workshop, City Administrator Brad Larson explained that prior to 2022 planning, building services, building inspections and economic development were all under separate departments.
“In 2021, the City took the opportunity to reintroduce the Community Development Department by adding the Community Development Director position and eliminating the Planning Manager position,” Larson wrote in a memo. “This allowed Planning services to move under the Community Development Department with Building Inspections.”
At the same time, the city was also moving to a full-time fire department model, and instead of adding more positions by creating a new director position the city decided to promote Scherer, a two-plus decade employee, into the community development director role while also continuing his duties as building official.
With Scherer retiring, the administration felt it’s the right time to shuffle responsibilities once again while not adding or eliminating any full-time equivalent employees.
As part of the restructuring, the building services manager and buildings official role will no longer be under the community development director position. The city would bring back the buildings official position, which will likely be filled internally.
“The City has three Building Inspector positions,” Larson wrote in a memo. “With the City reaching full buildout, there is not a need to have four positions dedicated to inspections.”
Whoever is selected as buildings official would then supervise the two remaining building inspector positions.
The Building Services Department, which consists of two building services employees and one building services foreman, is expected to become part of public works.
With the transition, the economic development responsibilities would move from the city administrator position to the community development director position.
“By having the Community Development Director oversee economic development it will allow the City to be more proactive than it has been in the past,” Larson said.
Larson said the return of the building official position is expected to have an estimated impact of $10,000 in the 2024 budget. He said a “smaller portion” of the costs will need to be covered in the 2023 budget, which he expected to be absorbed by other savings.
The reorganization is expected to become official on Aug. 21 when the council votes on the changes.