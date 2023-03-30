The Savage public safety departments announced its annual awards for the 2022 year.
The winners — along with a winner from 2020 who wasn’t able to be properly recognized during the pandemic — were honored during the departments’ annual meetings on March 16 and 18.
The full list of the award winners is below:
Rachel Anderson — Volunteer of the Year
The Savage Police Department Volunteer of the Year is Rachel Anderson, a member of the Volunteers in Police Services program.
According to the announcement, Anderson helped out with almost all of the police department’s community outreach events.
“Whenever there was a need for a volunteer, she was one of the first to respond. In 2022, Rachel assisted with Open House, Service Day, all six weeks of the Citizen’s Academy, and Toys for Tots/Santa Cop,” the announcement read. “She also handed out sticker badges and tattoos when taking her kids to the park and gave away Mystery Point tickets at Nickelodeon Universe.”
It was noted how Anderson often brings her boys with her to the outreach events.
“Rachel is not only a huge asset to the department, but she is teaching her young boys what community service is all about,” the announcement read.
Dallas Stadick — Police Officer of the Year
After coming to Savage from St. James in 2018, Officer Dallas Stadick has taken on a number of different roles and responsibilities including as an instructor for Response to Resistance, and working as a field training officer among other roles.
“(Stadick) brings a positive attitude, hard work ethic and attention to detail to all the specialized assignments, consistently thinking outside the box in developing solutions to problems,” the announcement reads. “The nominee refuses to complain or allow a problem to persist without some action.”
Stadick has become involved with a number of different department community initiatives including Holiday Heroes, Polar Plunge, City Clean Up, Tip-A-Cop “and the spur-of-the-moment contacts within the community.”
According to the announcement, Stadick received 24 separate written recognitions from his peers and supervisors for his performance and teamwork.
“Officer Stadick went above and beyond his duties this past year when he secured the first Traffic Safety Officer Grant for the City of Savage, which covers the expense of an additional officer,” the announcement read. “The grant helps make our roads safer for our community.”
Todd Stahl —
Fire Officer of the YearLt. Todd Stahl is the Fire Officer of the Year after supporting the Savage Fire Department with mentorship, taking the opportunity to guide new members through their initial training and “ensuring that they achieve their performance goals,” according to the award announcement.
“Todd also created data collection and distribution processes, increasing department operations’ efficiency and communication,” the announcement reads. “These improvements allow the leadership team to streamline operations and explain ‘why’ our organization operates in the fashion it does.”
Pat Wright — Firefighter of the Year (2022)
According to the announcement, Pat Wright was picked as the Firefighter of the Year after helping to train a number of new firefighters and always being willing to share his knowledge.
“Pat is passionate about continually expanding his knowledge by completing multiple new credentials, ultimately improving himself, our team and the community he serves,” the announcement read. “Pat understands Savage Fire’s foundation is family and service to others. Our team members notice Pat’s drive and actions bring about confidence and trust in Pat’s leadership.”
Steve Goebel — Firefighter of the Year (2020)
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lt. Steve Goebel wasn’t able to be recognized as he traditionally would be for his award as the 2020 Firefighter of the Year.
According to the announcement Goebel is a “highly respected member of our organization and leads by example, providing insight and support for our firefighters, involvement in the Savage Fire Relief, and partaking in department committees.”