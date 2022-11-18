For four years, Victoria Schultz has lived in Savage, which she said has been a good experience overall.
But it didn’t start that way.
“I experienced a hate crime in my backyard,” said Schultz.
Schultz said a man was attempting to assault her husband when her white neighbor saw it happening and ran to their rescue.
“They came to say ‘this is not who we are. We don’t stand by this,’” Schultz said as she recalled the story during the most recent city council meeting.
It’s why when she found out about the Race, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Task Force being formed she was willing to participate.
“For me, it’s personal,” Schultz said.
On Nov. 7, the REDI Task Force presented its findings to the City Council.
Changing demographicsSavage Mayor Janet Williams has lived in the city her whole life. She recalled the day she meet someone who didn’t look like her. It was when a local dentist moved to town from China to run his practice.
“He was here and we accepted him and appreciated that he chose our city and was here to help us,” Williams said.
Since then, the diversity of the community has grown.
In 1990, 96% of the Savage community was white. Now, the white population is at 73% and residents of color count for 23% of the adult population and 38% of the under-18 population.
The school districts that Savage students attend are also becoming more diverse.
“If we think our communities are changing in diversity, our schools are also becoming more racially diverse. Three school districts service Savage, and all are growing in diversity,” the report reads. “No matter which district you live in, students in Savage will encounter, learn and play with a very diverse population.”
According to data provided by the task force, 69% of the students in the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage district identify as Black, Indigenous and people of color. Twenty-five percent of students in Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools identify as BIPOC, and 48% of the students in the Shakopee School District identify as BIPOC.
When it comes to city staff, however, the diversity is still close to nonexistent. Four percent of their staff are people of color.
Task force formedThe task force, chartered in July 2021, included in its report a cross section of stakeholders, including those who have lived experiences, staff members from the city and school districts, along with other members of the community.
The group met monthly to “identify race equity recommendations and do public engagement activities involved with that process.”
The task force went with a “Collective Story Harvesting model” where different populations were grouped together and a facilitator asked a “prompting question” as a way to start the storytelling conversations.
“The REDI Task Force was interested in knowing if our BIPOC residents living in Savage have a different lived experience than non-BIPOC residents,” the report reads. “This information helps identify implicit bias and racial disparities in our community.”
After gathering data and feedback from the community, the task force came up with a number of recommendations that could be implemented by the city.
Community
experienceA lack of sense of belonging is one of the themes identified during the harvest sessions.
“(People of color) feel like they are an anomaly in the Savage community. As a result, they feel isolated from the community and each other; their children often feel the same way,” the report reads.
One example is a quote from a resident saying “when seeing other people/families that look like you gets you excited, there is the realization that you don’t have a real sense of belonging in the community.”
The task force recommends that the city should research options to invest and implement ongoing community engagement, including a community engagement liaison.
During the meetings sessions, safety was a theme noted by households of color. According to the report, people of color have a lack of feeling of “safety or support by the city or local police, specifically when dealing with racial situations.”
The task force recommends promoting partnerships, transparency and trust with people of color through regular public safety gatherings like the creation of block captains, community ambassadors or adopt-a-cop.
It was also recommended that the Savage Police Department researches and captures data on community safety and disaggregates the data by race and ethnicity. Also, it was recommended that the department provides education on safety procedures to the community in collaboration with the non-white community.
Diverse
representationWith more than 95% of city staff being white, people of color participating in the task force conversations identified representation as an area that can be improved on.
“The BIPOC community wants to see BIPOC representation at all levels (e.g., City Administration, Council, Commissions, Committees, etc.). They feel this is an important element that is missing in the City,” the report reads.
The task force recommends expanding “efforts and processes to recruit persons from communities of color for staff positions at all levels and to serve as elected officials, commissioners, and committee members.”
The task force also recommends gathering human resource data by race and ethnicity, and developing specific diversity and inclusion goals for different city departments.
Some of the outcomes the task force hopes to see includes having a more representative candidate pool for hiring, commissions and committees, and having staff and appointed officials who are reflective of the community at large. It is also their hope that employees use cultural competency training to provide better customer service.
Business owners of color who participated in the harvest sessions said that they have “no base of support.”
“The BIPOC owners have no network of support in the City. They would like local small business networking meetings for BIPOC businesses where they can get to know each other, share resources, and get answers to frequently asked questions,” the report states.
Some of the recommendations of the task force include creating resources on topics for business owners of color and “creating a way to understand BIPOC business challenges and develop workable solutions together.”
CommissionWith the report presented to the council, it is now up to the city to implement the task force’s recommendations.
On Monday, the council reviewed a proposal to create a Community Equity Commission. The purpose of the commission would be to advise the city council on diversity, equity and inclusion strategies.
The proposed commission, which will be brought to a vote in December, would have seven members, two non-voting alternatives and up to two student voting members.
The commission would be a volunteer organization and would be appointed by the city council.
The makeup of the commission would reflect the racial and ethnic diversity of the city while also including age, gender, faith, gender identity and expression and profession.
The report was also sent to staff for them to implement the task force recommendations.