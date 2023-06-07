In response to recent violence in River Bend Park, Savage city officials will hold three community forums to gather public input on future security measures for the park.
Two forums will be held on June 15 at River Bend Park, at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The third forum will be at nearby Winfield Townhomes, 3950 141st St., at 6:30 p.m. of June 21.
All are welcome to attend. Attendees are asked to bring their own seating, and light snacks will be provided.
The forums are part of the city's response to two shootings that law enforcement investigations found to have originated at River Bend Park. In the wake of the latest shooting that injured two boys, city officials removed the basketball hoops at the park "to reduce the amount of congregating in the park," according to a press release sent to media outlets June 7.
“We acknowledge there is no easy answer or solution,” City Administrator Brad Larson said in the release. “We share the concerns about the safety at River Bend Park and the neighborhood around the park, and this has the full attention of city leaders, staff and the police department.”