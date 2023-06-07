River Bend Park sign

River Bend Park in Savage off of Joppa Avenue. 

 Photo by Matthew Voigt/Southwest News Media

In response to recent violence in River Bend Park, Savage city officials will hold three community forums to gather public input on future security measures for the park.

Two forums will be held on June 15 at River Bend Park, at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The third forum will be at nearby Winfield Townhomes, 3950 141st St., at 6:30 p.m. of June 21.

