In downtown Savage sits the former M.W. Savage Elementary School, a building named after Marion W. Savage. Despite its location, the building has essentially stayed empty since the school closed at the end of the 2019 school year.

The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District agreed during a March 9 workshop to seek the sale of the property.

