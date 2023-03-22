In downtown Savage sits the former M.W. Savage Elementary School, a building named after Marion W. Savage. Despite its location, the building has essentially stayed empty since the school closed at the end of the 2019 school year.
The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District agreed during a March 9 workshop to seek the sale of the property.
In 2020, the school board approved a resolution outlining the district’s intention of what to do with different buildings following the closing of schools.
At the time, the board decided to have a lease-only option for M.W. Savage, and for Sioux Trail Elementary School in Burnsville.
Part of the reasoning for the lease option was due to potential executive orders around COVID-19 requiring communities to provide childcare and other facilities.
If developers receive approval from Eagan, the old Metcalf Middle School building is expected to be sold for $12.3 million.
“Those were carved out at that point to make sure we had space available,” Executive Director of Administrative Services Stacey Sovine said.
With limited undeveloped land in Savage, along with its location in the Twin Cities metro area, it's no secret that property is in high demand for developers.
However, when developers call the district administration inquiring about the M.W Savage property, the conversation quickly ends when Superintendent Theresa Battle tells them it's not for sale.
“We tell them the current resolution doesn’t have it for sale, so there's no discussion if they do contact us,” Battle said.
District 191 Chairperson Scott Hume said the March 9 decision doesn’t mean they would put up a for sale sign right away, but instead gives them the chance for more discussion.
Aside from M.W Savage, the school board plans to sell four acres of land at the Diamondhead Learning Center. The district is continuing to keep Sioux Trail Elementary as a lease-only option in the plan.
Possible development includes the old Metcalf building, which is about four miles from Sioux Trail Elementary.
Pending legislation
What happens in St. Paul could have major implications on how quickly the district may be willing to sell unused property.
As it stands right now, any funds received from the pending $12.3 million sale of the Metcalf property would have to be used for capital expenditures.
The state legislature is considering a bill introduced by state Rep. Jess Hanson, DFL-Burnsville, which would give an exemption to the law and allow profits from the sale to be used on student instruction.
“This exemption is really critical to meeting the needs of our community, including our Pre-K-to-12 pathway program that we’re very proud of in our district, early literacy programs and any other unexpected shifts in our costs,” Hanson said.
However, district officials are hopeful the legislation will apply for all schools part of the open facilities plan and would include the sale of M.W. Savage if the district was to move forward.
“That could have a huge impact on any possible future sales,” Hume said.
One caveat raised by Sovine is the district would need to pay off any outstanding debts for the building before using the profits of any sale.
The district’s current debt for the Metcalf property is $6.8 million, according to Aaron Tinklenberg, a spokesperson for the school district.
Battle said she would clarify with legal counsel regarding the resolution and if the exemption would cover the future sale of other properties part of the open facilities plan.