As of January, 84 households, including 25 families, were on the Scott County Coordinated Entry list waiting for some type of shelter. Over 65% of the households reported having a disabling condition including serious mental illness or a physical or developmental disability.
“Homelessness continues to be a growing challenge in Scott County,” Danielle Fox, Health and Human Services Deputy Director said in a memo to the Scott County Commission.
The issue is serious and local funding isn’t unlimited which is why the Scott County Commission approved applying for a grant for a Office of Economic Opportunity’s Homeless Assistance Grant which would provide up to $1 million from July 1 until June 30, 2025.
“This funding request is aimed at providing emergency resources to those who are staying outdoors during periods of extreme weather and families in need of emergency housing,” Fox said.
Fox explained the resources will help support emergency solutions for unhoused households and individuals. She said Scott County has supported temporary options over the years including in the form of a hotel voucher.
“These vouchers are typically used for (one to four) nights to prevent bodily harm to those that would otherwise be sleeping outside and are accessible by a referral from key county stakeholders like law enforcement and St. Francis Hospital,” Fox said.
While Fox pointed out how the county has utilized “underspent funding streams” to contract with Community Action Partnership to administer short-term options she said “there is not a sustainable financial source to maintain this resource.”
Fox said if the grant is approved, $100,000 annually will be allocated to fund the vouchers and additional services.
Another way to get unhoused individuals and families out of the elements is through family shelter options. Since 2016, Scott County has had a partnership with Beacon Interfaith Housing Collaborative.
Fox said the grant would provide $250,000 annually to “create a mechanism for sustainable family emergency housing.” She said the funds would be issued to community service providers through a request for proposal process and would prioritize “the needs of vulnerable Scott County families.”
Another $150,000 would be used to provide transitional support in the form of rental assistant services for up to 24 months to families “that move on from emergency options to their own homes in the community.”
Fox said the grant resources would be used to supplement rent or other services needed while the household works towards “independence.”
“It’s important for families to have the option to move out of emergency and into more permanent options for their own stability and to create flow in the system,” Fox said. “Transitional funding would help families move on from emergency settings quickly while maintaining needed financial and service support.”
According to Fox, 51 families contacted Beacon in 2022 in hopes of finding emergency options. The program can usually serve two to three families from Scott County at any given time, and the average length of stay is 68 days.