Scott County Government Center

The Scott County Government Center

 File Photo

As of January, 84 households, including 25 families, were on the Scott County Coordinated Entry list waiting for some type of shelter. Over 65% of the households reported having a disabling condition including serious mental illness or a physical or developmental disability.

“Homelessness continues to be a growing challenge in Scott County,” Danielle Fox, Health and Human Services Deputy Director said in a memo to the Scott County Commission.

Tags

Events