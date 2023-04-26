All 87 counties across the state agreed with one objective going into the legislative session: the state needs to adequately fund community corrections.
While the funding formula has changed in both the senate and house public safety omnibus bills, the amount of funds allocated isn’t enough, officials say.
“It’s not enough to fund the probation formula,” Scott County Community Corrections Director Molly Brunner said during a phone interview April 24.
Lack of funding
Over the course of 20 years, the state allocation for Scott County Community Corrections has increased a total of $1.38 million per year. At the same time, local levy dollars contributed an additional $2.94 million dollars per year.
Bruner said when local counties took over community corrections, it was expected the state would allocate 50% of the costs of supervising adults on felony probation or supervised release. The issue she said is the current funding formula is outdated and hasn’t been modified since 1996.
As Scott County continues to grow, so does the amount of people on probation, Bruner noted during an interview earlier this year.
“With population (growth) unfortunately comes an increase in crime,” Bruner said.
In 2008, eight people in Scott County were on supervised release. In 2022, there were 63. The number of felony probation clients also increased by more than 300 people. During that time period, the number of full-time-equivalent employees climbed by just 1.5, from 29.5 to 31.
With an increase in those on supervision and essentially the same staffing levels, Bruner said that prioritization is done — a main reason for the push for adequate funding.
“We’re trying to do a great job with a few people,” Bruner said.
While both the House and Senate bills would fix the formula, the total appropriation has officials nervous.
New formula
Under the proposed formula, counties would receive a per diem rate of $5.62 per day for every person on adult felony probation, adult supervised release and parole populations, juvenile supervised release and parole populations. In 2022, Scott County had 1,880 people on adult felony probation or supervised release.
Counties would receive half of the amount for gross misdemeanor, misdemeanor, and juvenile probation cases. In 2022, Scott County had 1,506 people on gross misdemeanor probation, 840 for misdemeanor and 136 for juvenile probation.
In addition to the per diem rates, the goal of counties is also to include $150,000 per county as a base rate, meaning the total appropriation would need to be about $56.7 million, a change officials hope ends up in the final version of the bill.
Like with most legislation, once both chambers pass a bill, it goes to what is known as a conference committee where final language is decided on. From there both chambers take a final vote on the legislation before it’s sent to the governor’s desk. Currently, the bill calls for $43.21 million, what Gov. Tim Walz proposed in his budget.
But Sen. Eric Pratt, R-Prior Lake, who introduced an amendment to fully fund the program which was rejected on the senate floor, says he’s hopeful the funding will be there for counties.
“That’s what we have been fighting for,” Pratt said.
He added: “That’s what the amendment does; it fully funds the counties on an equal level.”