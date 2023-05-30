Burnsville-Eagan-Savage school district students will have the chance to attend high school hockey games for free after the school board approved an agreement to use the municipal Burnsville Ice Rink.
Executive Director of Administrative Services Stacey Sovine said the agreement is for a total of $45,187.50 for the season.
Sovine said allowing students from any of the schools part of the co-op teams to be able to attend games for free is the reason for the increase in rental fee. Last year’s rate was $41,800.
“We do have more ice time (1.5 hours) than what we had previously, but to offset the cost of students getting in for free, we have a $1,700 base amount per game,” Sovine said.
As part of the contract, the school district will pay $250 an hour for the ice time and a $200 cleaning fee. If the cost of ice time, the cleaning fee and ticket sales don’t meet the $1,700 threshold for a particular game, the school district would still be on the hook for the balance.
If total charges are more than $1,700 for a particular game, the city and school district would split the revenues from ticket sales for any amount over.
Sovine said the contract protects both sides because there are some games when it isn’t expected to have a large enough crowd to reach the threshold, allowing the city to recoup its costs.
Burnsville High School currently co-ops with Apple Valley for boys hockey, and Bethlehem Academy, DeLaSalle, Faribault, St. Agnes and St. Paul Academy for girls hockey. Free attendance with a student ID will be allowed for students from all those schools.