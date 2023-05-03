Angie Craig

U.S. Rep. Angie Craig held a roundtable discussion in Savage on May 2 with local small business owners and business leaders at Serenity Behavior and Wellness.

 Photo courtesy of Rep. Craig’s office

U.S. Rep. Angie Craig was in Savage on May 2 talking to business leaders and small business owners at Serenity Behavior and Wellness. The talks centered around how Congress can help to make sure small businesses owners in the district have the resources they need to “thrive.”

“Their discussion touched on many of the challenges facing small business owners in the 2nd District — with a major focus on workforce development,” said Katie Kelsh, press secretary for Craig, D-Minn. “Many of the chamber presidents and small business owners shared about their struggle to find enough employees to build a skilled workforce.”

