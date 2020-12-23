Harriet Bishop Elementary fifth-grader Isaiha Tilbury didn’t want the pandemic to stop the school service club’s annual towel drive this year, so he stepped up to ensure the project would continue.
“It’s fun and it feels good to help people,” Isaiha, who led this year’s drop-and-go collection efforts, said Tuesday. The towel drive led to the collection of 350 new, colorful towels, which were donated to Twin Cities youth shelter organizations — The Link and Avenues for Youth.
Savage resident Shrey Pothini, the now 17-year-old founder of Savage’s annual Service Day Saturday event, started collecting towels for shelters when he was just 3-years-old.
Over the years, local businesses and community members began joining-in on Shrey’s annual birthday towel drive, and his efforts have been a spark of inspiration for other local students.
When it came time to organize this year’s towel drive, Shrey had concerns about safety and logistics amid the pandemic. Then, Isaiha, a member of the Harriet Bishop Elementary service club, reached out to ask how he could help.
Over a Zoom call, they set a plan into motion to collect both towels and monetary donations this year.
“He has so much passion for this,” Shrey said.
Isaiha joined the school’s service club in second grade and began participating in an annual towel drive with the service club in third grade.
Over the past three years, he’s helped contribute over 500 towels.
This year, Isaiha helped spread the word on social media and drop box collection sites were placed outside of Harriet Bishop. With financial contributions also received, he went out and shopped for new bath towels before delving the donations.
“It was very rewarding,” he said.
To make a contribution online, visit https://give.avenuesforyouth.org/towelsforteens.