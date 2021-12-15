Salary increases were finalized this month for elected officials in both Scott and Carver counties.
On Tuesday, the Scott County Board of Commissioners and the Carver County Board of Commissioners both took action to raise earnings for each county's respective commissioners, sheriff and county attorney.
Both board's voted in favor of a 2.75% pay hike over the current year for commissioner salaries.
In Minnesota, county boards are tasked with setting pay and benefits for the county's elected officials.
COMMISSIONER PAY
The Scott County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to approve a salary of $75,186 for each of the four commissioners in 2022.
The Carver County Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 for the same year-over-year increase, raising pay for the county's five commissioners to $74,651.
Carver County Commissioner Matt Udermann, who voted against the resolution, said he wanted to consider establishing a formula-based approach to setting commissioner salaries, rather than looking at average pay in other counties.
"I don't like that we constantly run up the ladder next to our peers, whether it's our employees or us," he said.
While several other commissioners said they found the increase to be reasonable, they also expressed dislike for the current process.
"This is probably one of the hardest motions that county commissioners have to make because none of us enjoy setting our own salaries," said Gayle Degler, Carver County vice chair.
"I would agree with that wholeheartedly, sir," Chair Tim Lynch replied.
SHERIFF PAY
The southwest metro's county sheriffs will also see a pay increase next year.
With an increase of 2.75% over the current year, Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen will be paid a salary of $170,832 in 2022.
Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud is set to see a base salary increase of 4% next year, raising his pay to $168,600.
Both sheriffs' pay increases were approved unanimously by their respective county boards.
ATTORNEY PAY
Salary increases were also approved this month for each county's top prosecutor.
Scott County Attorney Ron Hocevar will earn a salary of $194,378 in 2022, representing a 2.75% increase over the current year.
Carver County Attorney Mark Metz will be paid $192,991 in 2022, representing a 2% increase. Metz's compensation will also include a lump sum payment of $3,800 at the start of the year.
Hocevar and Metz are each the highest paid county official in their respective county.