State health officials continue to encourage Minnesotans to seek COVID-19 testing, especially amid growing concern that variant spread will soon outpace vaccination efforts.
As of Feb. 4, genomic surveillance efforts have identified 16 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant and two cases of the P.1 variant in Minnesota, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
However, the CDC warns variant data is based on only a sampling of positive specimens and doesn't represent the total number of variant cases circulating in the United States.
Nationwide, there are more than 500 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant that've been found through surveillance with the most appearing in Florida and California.
Last month, the Minnesota Department of Health recommended increased testing especially among those ages 12-25 to curb asymptomatic spread in community settings.
"We are hopeful that Minnesotans are getting the message that testing is available and a really, really good idea," MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm said during a press conference Thursday.
Here's a few options to receive a test locally:
Savage Hy-Vee Pharmacy
Hy-Vee in Savage offers both the COVID-19 rapid antigen test (same day results) and molecular PCR test (lab confirmed results) at the pharmacy drive-thru. Both tests are done with a nasal swab.
Details and registration is available online at: https://www.hy-vee.com/my-pharmacy/services/covid-19-testing
Pre-registration is required.
Hours of operation for PCR test
- Mondays: 24 hours
- Tuesdays: 7–9 a.m.
- Wednesdays: 7-9 a.m.
- Thursdays: 7-9 a.m.
- Fridays: 7-9 a.m.
- Saturdays: 8-10 a.m.
- Sundays: Closed
- The antigen, rapid result test is available from 11 a.m - 3 p.m. on weekdays only.
Lakeville Hy-Vee Pharmacy
Lakeville's Hy-Vee Pharmacy at 16150 Pilot Knob Road also offers both the PCR and antigen COVID-19 test at the drive-thru.
Pre-registration is required.
Hours of operation for PCR test
- Weekdays: 7-9 a.m.
- Saturdays: 8-10 a.m.
Hours of operation for rapid result antigen test
- Weekdays: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Details and registration is available online at: https://www.hy-vee.com/my-pharmacy/services/covid-19-testing
Eagan RapidRxTesting
Drive-up testing is available everyday with or without an appointment at 2055 Cliff Road in Eagan.
Both the PCR and antigen tests are available for COVID-19 at this location. An antigen test is also available for influenza.
Antibody tests looking for signs of a past COVID-19 infection are also available.
This is a fee-based testing service. No insurance is accepted. For pricing and registration visit: https://www.rapidrxtesting.com
Hours of operation
- Weekdays: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Weekends: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
State offers free saliva testing in Burnsville
The former Pier 1 store in Burnsville at 1501 County Road 42 is home to a MDH no-barrier testing clinic.
Tests are free and no identification is required.
The clinic runs each Friday-Tuesday.
Hours of operation
- Weekdays noon until 7 p.m.
- Weekends 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Appointments are available at mncovidtestingappt.as.me
Feb. 9-13: Free saliva testing at the Inver Grove Heights Armory
The Minnesota Department of Health continues to operate both semi-permanent and temporary 'no-barrier' COVID-19 test sites.
Tests are free and no identification is required.
The Inver Grove Heights Armory at 8076 Babcock Trail will serve as a no-barrier saliva test site from noon until 6 p.m. on Feb. 9-13.
Appointments are available at mncovidtestingappt.as.me
A full list of no-barrier test sites is found on MDH's website.