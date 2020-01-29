Long, slow lines of commercial trucks might soon be a thing of the past in Savage with a state interchange project planned for Highway 13.
A study being conducted for the Minnesota Department of Transportation is looking for improvements to the Highway 13 corridor between Highway 169 and Burnsville's Nicollet Avenue.
The study will also review plans to remake the roadway at Dakota and Yosemite Avenues, where trucks carrying grain and other commodities deliver their products for barge shipping.
"The Ports of Savage are the second busiest water port in the state of Minnesota after Duluth, so it's really essential for the continued economic viability of these ports that we get to this improvement done as quick as we can," said David Elvin, a planner with the transportation department.
The public can share their experiences with the roadway with the state's transportation department at a meeting Feb. 5 at the McColl Pond Environmental Learning Center from 5 to 7 p.m.
"The purpose of the open house is to have people educate us," Elvin said. "We are there so people can download their knowledge to us and tell us their stories."
Highway 13 is one of the few continuous east-west corridors in Scott County. It also provides the only roadway access to the businesses located along the river and connects the county's two river crossings.
In Savage, several design concepts are under review to improve the flow of traffic on the a 1-mile segment between Dakota and Lynn avenues. The designs were debuted in 2017, when the city and Scott County commissioned their own design study of the area.
Approximately 2 million tons of material ship through the Savage ports annually, and 90% of the grain arrives by truck via the highway, according to the 2017 study.
Over 180 trucks turn left into the businesses at Yosemite Avenue during peak summer hours, causing frequent backups on the roadway.
Savage City Engineer Seng Thongvanh said the design concepts look at ways to pull the area's heavy commercial truck traffic off of the main thoroughfare.
The concept supported by city officials would create an interchange by raising Highway 13 over Dakota Avenue, for example. The reconstruction would also include ramps underneath to access Dakota Avenue and improvements to the frontage road network.
Thongvanh said the study being conducted for the state authorities will determine how this concept fits into the state's long-term plans for the corridor.
Elvin said the state study will also secure environmental clearance for the Savage reconstruction project, which is being fast-tracked ahead of other Highway 13 improvements because Scott County officials have already secured more than $22 million in state and federal dollars for it.
The grant dollars expire in 2022, he said, so the state plans to begin the project immediately after the study wraps up.
As for the final design, "everything is still on the table," Thongvanh said, but he estimates the price tag will be around $30 million.
WSB & Associates, Inc., the consultant on the 2017 study, found crash rates are more than two times higher than state averages at some intersections on Highway 13.
Average daily traffic volumes are expected to approach freeway levels by 2040 with over 58,000 cars forecast to be on the highway daily.
In addition to addressing mobility and safety issues, the study found road improvements are also needed because private businesses will likely expand operations on the riverfront. Ports businesses operated at roughly half-capacity at the time.