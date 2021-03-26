Plastic bags and films can't be recycled in a traditional curbside recycling bin, but there are still many opportunities for local residents to recycle these single-use plastics.
A report published by Scott County last month found that 95% of local residents don't recycle plastic bags. The county estimates 300 tons of single-use plastic bags to were sent by local residents to local landfills last year alone.
More than one million plastic bags are used every minute, according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.
However, many local grocery stores and big-box retailers collect these items for free.
Plastic containers may be recycled in a traditional recycling bin, but flexible plastic films — such as a bread bag or the wrap on a bundle of paper towels — need to be recycled separately.
According to the Flexible Film Recycling Group, items to be recycled include:
- Product overwrap (such as the wrap on paper towels)
- Newspaper bags
- Bread bags
- Dry cleaning bags
- Case wrap (such as the wrap around a case of water)
- Food storage bags (such as washed and dried Ziplock bags)
- Produce bags
- Plastic cereal box liners
Dem-Con Companies, a waste and recycling facility in Shakopee, warns that plastic bags and films in the traditional curbside recycling bin pose safety hazards at the facility.
Clumps of plastic film, known as "tanglers," are known to damage facility equipment.
Despite low participation in plastic bag recycling opportunities, the majority of residents in Scott and Carver counties do recycle.
The most recent data collected in both counties showed an overall recycling rate of 58% in Scott County and 61% in Carver County. Per state statue, both counties are working to reach a 75% recycling rate by 2030.
Carver County doesn't maintain data on plastic bag and plastic film recycling.
Where to recycle plastic bags & films
The American Chemistry Council maintains a list of retailers offering plastic film recycling. Click here to search the directory by zip code.
According to the directory, local drop off locations include:
Savage
- Hy-Vee
- Fresh Thyme
- Cub Foods
Shakopee
- Walmart
- Hy-Vee
- Cub Foods
- Kohl's
- Lowe's
Prior Lake
- Lunds & Byerlys
Jordan
- Radermacher Super Value
New Prague & Belle Plaine
- Coborn's
Chaska
- Target
- Cub Foods
- Kohl's
Chanhassen
- Target
- Cub Foods
Drop boxes are often kept in the retailer's entryway.
At the Savage Hy-Vee, for example, collection boxes are located inside the doors at both the main entrance and pharmacy entrance.
There are also non-retail sites accepting plastic bags and films for recycling, including the Carver County Environmental Center in Chaska and the Scott County Household Hazardous Waste Facility in Jordan.