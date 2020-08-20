Chamber of Commerce associations have been hit hard by the economic downturn driven by the coronavirus pandemic.
Angie Whitcomb, president of the Shakopee Chamber of Commerce, said in July that three member businesses have gone out of business within the month.
Everyone seemed to be able to hang-on in the beginning, Whitcomb said, but now reserves are spent.
“None of these communities can imagine, or want to imagine, their world without a chamber,” Whitcomb said. “Our job is to keep providing value and resources for our members so they’ll help us stay around.”
“Our members have never needed us more,” she added. “We’re not going anywhere. Our membership is strong, and our community is strong and loyal.”
The vast majority of chambers are nonprofits, and don’t qualify for the State of Minnesota’s Small Business Relief Grant Program, or the national Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program.
That’s according to SouthWest Metro Chamber President Darren Noble, who said his organization remains hopeful new funding opportunities will be made available soon.
The SouthWest Metro Chamber, based-in Chanhassen, also began seeking donations on their website this summer.
“Chambers of Commerce are vital to their communities and worth the investment; our Chamber’s mission is to serve and strengthen our member businesses as a community partner and resource,” Noble wrote in an email. “Due to COVID-19, and its impact, some businesses have not been able to renew. We’ve been flexible and extended member renewals for many months; we’ve been willing to work with businesses in regard to any financial difficulties during this challenging period.”
The Savage Chamber of Commerce operates out of an office at Savage City Hall, but they’ve had their $950/month rent deferred by the city since April.
Savage Chamber President Heather Proskey started the job just a few months before the pandemic hit.
“It’s hard right now to ask for members to pay their outstanding membership dues, but that’s kind of what’s keeping us afloat,” she said.
In an Aug. 3 letter to city officials, Proskey said the Chamber will not be able to keep its doors open without support.
Lost revenue from canceling Dan Patch Days, Doggiepalooza and Fall Fest — along with membership declines — have left a large deficit, she wrote.
In the community, she hears “stories of complete and utter despair and frustration” from local businesses, she wrote.
During a work session earlier this month, the Savage City Council signaled their support for a plan to waive rent payments through the end of the year. The city’s general fund will experience a $8,550 loss in projected revenue as a result.
Council is set to formally vote on the plan on Sept. 8.
Prior Lake’s Chamber of Commerce reports they are finding ways to sustain during the difficult times.
On a Thursday evening last month, downtown Prior Lake bustled with shoppers for a “Ladies Night Out” event hosted by the Prior Lake Chamber of Commerce. Businesses and shoppers were divided into pods to limit exposure to crowds during the event.
With Lakefront Days canceled this summer, the Chamber is instead holding 50 days of virtual, or modified, events to celebrate their 50th anniversary.
Sandi Fleck, president of the Prior Lake Chamber of Commerce, said thinking outside the box is keeping their association financially strong during difficult times.
Membership hasn’t taken a hit either, Fleck said, adding at least nine new members have recently joined.
“We are doing unique things — totally different than we’ve ever done — but we’re doing okay,” Fleck said. “We’re just hanging in there.”