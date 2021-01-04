COVID 1 (copy)
Photo courtesy of Minnesota Department of Health

The following local COVID-19 data is updated regularly and gathered from data reported by the Minnesota Department of Health. 

Scott County cases and deaths 

Updated Monday, Jan. 4

  • Total confirmed cases: 10,885
  • Total deaths: 84
  • Deaths reported this month: Four (age range 45-79) 

Cases per 10,000 residents 

Minnesota Correctional Facility — Shakopee

Data reported by the Minnesota Department of Corrections.

Updated Monday, Jan. 4

  • Confirmed positive employees: 38
  • Returned to work: 30
  • Confirmed positive inmates: 17
  • Currently active cases: 2 

