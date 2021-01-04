The following local COVID-19 data is updated regularly and gathered from data reported by the Minnesota Department of Health.
Scott County cases and deaths
Updated Monday, Jan. 4
- Total confirmed cases: 10,885
- Total deaths: 84
- Deaths reported this month: Four (age range 45-79)
Cases per 10,000 residents
Minnesota Correctional Facility — Shakopee
Data reported by the Minnesota Department of Corrections.
Updated Monday, Jan. 4
- Confirmed positive employees: 38
- Returned to work: 30
- Confirmed positive inmates: 17
- Currently active cases: 2