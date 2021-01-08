The following local COVID-19 data is updated regularly and gathered from data reported by the Minnesota Department of Health.
Scott County cases and deaths
Updated Friday, Jan. 8
- Total confirmed cases: 11,104
- Total deaths: 91
An average of one Scott County resident per day is dying of COVID-19 in the first week of the new year.
As of Friday, Jan. 8 nine Scott County residents had died of the virus this month, bringing the county's total death toll to 91.
Deaths have been reported this month among residents in their 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s.