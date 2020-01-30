The Savage Fire Department named John Meyer its firefighter of the year at the department’s annual awards dinner earlier this month.
"This particular award is the most respectable because it's coming from the firefighters," Fire Chief Andrew Slama said, adding four out of five nomination letters recommended Meyer for the 2019 award.
"Everything I do, I want to do to better the community and help the fire department," Meyer said. "I can't even explain how it felt to be recognized like that. It completely blindsided me, I never saw it coming."
Meyer joined the department just over two years ago, but his time spent around the fire service goes back to childhood; his dad served as a paid on-call firefighter for 26 years in Le Sueur.
"I grew up around firefighting and hung out at the fire station a lot as a kid," Meyer said. "I always knew that being a firefighter was something I wanted to do."
Meyer started his public safety career back in 2004 as a volunteer with the Le Sueur ambulance. Today he's a paramedic with Allina Health Emergency Medical Services.
His paramedic job brought him close to the Savage department several years ago, when he and city firefighters responded to a serious car crash.
"I just kind of felt this bond with the department," he recalled. "The crew I interacted with was very compassionate."
The connection led him to join the department in late 2017.
“When John shows up for a call, you know you are getting a well-trained, confident and willing firefighter,” a nomination letter for Meyer read. “He works hard both in training and on the fire ground, and has made a huge impact on our department and his fellow fighters this year.”
Slama said Meyer is great at forecasting problems and finding a solution. Last year, for example, Meyer worked to match the equipment the fire and police departments keep in their medical bags, improving their responses to medical emergencies.
"He's been a great addition to Savage Fire," Slama said.
Other recognitions and honors
Doug Becker, the president of the Savage Fire Relief Association, also awarded the association's Golden Axe Award to former Chief Joel McColl to honor his 34 years of service.
Last year marked McColl's retirement and also turned out to be the busiest year on record for the Savage Fire Department. The department responded to 522 calls for service in 2019, surpassing their old record set the previous year by over 100 calls.
The award recognizes retired department members for "outstanding service to the department and to the community over the entire course of their career," Becker wrote. Award recipients must have served at least 20 years with the department.
Retirement recognition also went to Tyler Ball, who served 11 years; Mark McGregor, who served 13; Pat Mans, who served 23; and Tom Stang, who served 25 years.
New members Aaron Price, Ernie Fluette, Nick Latourelle and Riley Brunner were recognized for joining the department in 2019.
Captain's badges were presented to Gary Holler and John Burrow, and certificates of appreciation went to Adam Finseth, Ryan LaTourelle, Mike Petersen and Gary Holler.
Years-of-service recognition went to Brian Huttner, Darin Cizek, Jamie McCue, Jason McDonough, John Brick, Kyle Jacket and Ryan Fecho for five years of service, Dan Lembeck and Doug Becker for 15 and Jake VonBank for 20.