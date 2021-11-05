Jon Allen, the City of Savage's natural resources superintendent, retired Tuesday after nearly four decades of service to the city.
“I’ve been intending to retire for about the last 4 or 5 years, and it's been hard to let go of doing the things I love to do," Allen told the Savage Pacer.
Allen — the second youngest of George Allen Jr.'s five kids — grew up in downtown Savage, where the family operated an auto repair shop, towing business and ambulance service.
While still working towards graduation in the University of Minnesota's forestry and natural resources program, Allen went to work for the city's public works department in 1984. He was 28-years-old.
"At the time, we really didn't have any divisions," he recalls, adding public works employees had to be knowledgeable on a range of topics, such as utilities, streets and parks.
In the 1990s, city leaders began hiring additional staff and establishing specialized divisions to keep pace with the rapid development spreading across the city.
In his role as natural resources superintendent, Allen spent much of his time outdoors and working with local residents on issues such as invasive species management.
"Jon is always willing to share his passion for environment," said colleague Trent Jutting, the city's assistant public works director.
Jutting said Allen's vast knowledge of the natural resources has been apparent to colleagues and residents over the years.
"Including the trees, plants, birds and bees — they all counted on Jon to watch out for them," he said.
Of his accomplishments, Allen is most widely credited with leading efforts to establish the McColl Pond Environmental Learning Center.
The sustainably-built venue is set among 10-acres of native prairie and features several pollinator gardens and opportunities to learn about the surrounding natural areas.
According to Allen, around 35% of land within city limits is preserved. He said the amount of protected natural space in Savage is unique for a city of its size.
In retirement, Allen said he plans to stay in Savage and hopes to stay busy with gardening and volunteering. And, he'll continue to enjoy Savage's parks — especially his favorite, Hidden Valley.
But after 37 years, Allen said he's hopeful about the next generation stepping in to take over the work of advocating for preservation of natural spaces.
“It’s time now to pass on those responsibilities to someone else," he said.