A Scott County man with several prior convictions for sex-related crimes against children faces new charges after investigators allege he exposed himself to a 12-year-old girl in the stairwell of a Savage hotel.
Jamie Lee Sames, 46, of Jordan, is charged in Scott County District Court with felony fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct and felony indecent exposure.
According to the criminal complaint, Savage police responded to a local hotel the evening of Thursday, Sept. 2 to investigate a report of indecent exposure.
The alleged victim told investigators she'd passed a man on the hotel staircase who exposed himself to her. After the incident, she said she ran to the hotel pool and told an adult family member about the incident.
According to charging documents, investigators were able to review the incident on hotel surveillance footage. Around two minutes after the exposure, Sames is seen leaving the hotel and driving away.
Officers identified Sames as the suspect by matching his vehicle information to his profile in the Minnesota Predatory Offender Registry.
In 2010, Sames was convicted of two felonies in Wisconsin for impersonating a police officer, luring a 13-year-old girl into a secluded area and assaulting her. He was a Shakopee resident at the time.
Sames was also convicted later that year in Scott County of two counts of possession of child pornography.
A few years earlier, he'd been accused of using a ladder to peer into a neighbor's second-story bedroom.
Officers arrested Sames this month at his residence on Drexel Avenue in Jordan.
He's scheduled to appear in Scott County District Court on Nov. 23, according to court records.