The City of Burnsville will begin observing Juneteenth as an official city holiday next year under a resolution adopted by city officials this month.
The Burnsville City Council voted unanimously Oct. 19 to officially recognize the holiday.
Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. Observed on June 19, the holiday marks the day in 1865 when news of emancipation reached enslaved people in Texas.
The Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden on June 17, established a new federal holiday for the observance of Juneteenth.
While Minnesota marks Juneteenth with a gubernatorial proclamation each year, few cities have formally recognized the day as a paid holiday.
With the Burnsville City Council's resolution, city offices will be closed on June 19 beginning in 2022.
The city is also planning to host a Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at North River Hills Park.
The city's first-ever Juneteenth community celebration took place this summer with encouragement from Pastor John Gordon of the Spirit of Truth Church.
City officials recently honored Gordon's involvement with the city's Community Builder Award.
"Pastor John's insight and guidance shaped the event into one of significant meaning and cultural impact on our community," said Burnsville Mayor Elizabeth Kautz.