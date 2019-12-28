Public safety officials around the state are urging Minnesotans to stay off the roads today, but they haven't said anything about staking on the sidewalks.
A video, posted to Twitter by Mark Norgren, shows a kid ice skating down a residential sidewalk in Savage.
The video has been shared over 1,000 times, just few hours after being posted Saturday morning, and has drawn over 4,000 likes.
Icy in Savage MN#mnwx pic.twitter.com/EzNRcwTltE— Mark Norgren (@marknorgren) December 28, 2019
Ice skaters also took to the unconventional ice rinks in Prior Lake.
Roads are an ice skating rink in Prior Lake! @kare11wx @kare11 pic.twitter.com/cVHw4IErd9— StacySazama (@sazamagolf) December 28, 2019
A Shakopee salt truck slid off the street and knocked down a street light, according to another Tweet.
@MikeAugustyniak @WCCO salt truck slid off the street and took out the street light- in Shakopee pic.twitter.com/bTW6Fpk9Pc— Paula (@PaulaPsm470) December 28, 2019
Road conditions
Multiple rounds of freezing rain caused dangerous glare ice conditions across the state Saturday morning.
A no travel advisory remains in effect in the Twin Cities metro area, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Air temperatures have risen above freezing in many areas, according to the National Weather Service, but roads will still remain icy as they warm up.
The Weather Service said conditions were "slowly improving" around 11:30 a.m., but said it's still "imperative" to stay home.
The Minnesota State Patrol recorded 357 crashes and 149 vehicle spin-outs between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. Saturday morning. At least two of those incidents, one in St. Cloud and one in Lino Lakes, were fatal.
Those numbers do not include crashes on city or county roads.
Around 8 a.m., the Scott County Sheriff's Office reported multiple semis off the road on Interstate-35W and multiple vehicles in ditches off of Highway 169.
"Please do not go out driving," the Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post. "County plows are on the road trying to catch up, but the roads are still extremely icy. Stay safe, stay home!"