In 1999, Luke Hennen started his career as a deputy sheriff with Scott County. At the time there was an initiative for small groups of deputies and sergeants to team up and come up with community oriented projects.
Hennen’s team came up with the idea of having a fishing derby. Now the sheriff for the county, Hennen is the fourth in his post to oversee the event which has grown over the years.
“The Youth Fishing Derby is designed to teach kids to fish, connect them with the outdoors and develop trusting relationships with our deputies and other emergency responders within our community,” Hennen said. “This positive interaction in an informal and relaxed setting gives these kids a better understanding of what we do and who we are.”
In 2018, Hennen and his office made the decision to move the annual event from the Minnesota River to Cedar Lake in New Prague, where it continues to take place to this day.
This year’s event will be held on June 20 beginning at 7:30 a.m. and is expected to wrap up around 1 p.m. with the awards ceremony. The event is open for all kids 10-15 years old who live in or attend school in Scott County.
According to a press release, the event is a volunteer and sponsor-driven event which provides kids with all the equipment they need. The event is funded by corporate and individual sponsors, and all the boats are privately owned and captained by volunteers.
Applications will be accepted until all spots are filled, and priority is given to children who haven’t participated in the past.
In addition to prizes, all kids will receive participation gifts. Bait, fishing gear, food and beverages will all be provided.