A local climate action group will host a virtual forum this month to discuss efforts to bring electric school buses to the southwest metro.
Volunteers with MN350 and the the South Metro Climate Majority Project will host the Zoom forum on Tuesday, April 13 at 7 p.m., organizers announced this week.
Savage resident Paula Thomsen is among the local volunteers working with MN350 South Metro to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through grassroots efforts.
Thomsen said stopping climate change and lessening student exposure to diesel fumes, a known carcinogen, are guiding their efforts.
Transportation is Minnesota's number one source of greenhouse gases, according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.
The Next Generation Energy Act, enacted in 2007, directed Minnesota to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from 2005's levels by 15% by 2015, 30% by 2025, and 80% by 2050.
Minnesota failed to meet the 2015 goal and is not on track to meet future goals, according to the MPCA. While energy production emissions have declined significantly, transportation rose to the number one source of emissions.
Burnsville-based transportation company Schmitty & Sons purchased a battery-electric bus in 2017, according to the company's website. It was the first-ever electric school bus in Minnesota.
The company estimates an electric bus saves $12,000 annually on operation and maintenance costs when compared to a standard diesel bus.
Through Dakota Electric's Revolt program, the bus is powered by 100% renewable wind energy.
"We are currently dedicated to the expansion of our electric bus fleet," the company's website states. "Through our collaboration with local organizations, we have participated in many community events to create awareness of the benefits of fleet electrification and the future of electric technology."