Savage Mayor Janet Williams declared a local emergency Monday evening due to the statewide surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths.
The declaration allows the city to skip certain governance formalities and hold public meetings via teleconference.
Williams first declared an emergency for the city on March 16, which the Savage City Council extended several times until allowing it to expire in June.
Seated next to each other, Williams and City Council member Matt Johnson spoke without wearing masks throughout much of Monday's meeting.
City Administrator Brad Larson said some city staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, but no outbreaks have yet been associated with the city's workplaces.
Still, the city is upping its efforts to limit contact between employees and support teleworking, Larson said during the Nov. 16 meeting.
The city will continue allowing sports teams to book reservations at the Savage Sports Center, but reservations will halt at other city rental spaces in light of statewide gathering restrictions.
Private reversions on the books at the McColl Pond Environmental Learning Center will be honored, Larson added, but no new reservations will be accepted.
Scott County surpassed 5,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Nov. 12 and surpassed 6,000 confirmed cases on Nov. 16.
As of Tuesday, Nov. 17 the Minnesota Department of Health reports 6,265 confirmed cases in Scott County and 51 deaths.