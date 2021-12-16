Local government agencies in Minnesota are expecting to receive funding allocations following the multi-billion dollar settlement of national opioid lawsuits earlier this year.
The majority of Minnesota's settlement funds will be allocated to local counties and cities, according to a plan announced by the Minnesota Attorney General's Office this month.
Minnesota is positioned to receive around $300 million related to settlement agreements with pharmaceutical distributors McKesson, Cardinal Health, and AmerisourceBergen, and opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson.
However, the flow of dollars to Minnesota from the $26 billion multi-state agreement depends on local counties and cities formally signing-on to receive settlement dollars before Jan. 2.
Following negotiations with the Association of Minnesota Counties and the League of Minnesota Cities, all counties in the state will be eligible to receive funds directly, according to the memorandum of agreement from the Attorney General's Office.
Minnesota cities with populations over 30,000 will also be eligible to receive funds.
The dollars will be used to support addiction response efforts in local communities at a time when opioid-involved deaths have skyrocketed since the onset of the pandemic.
Opioid overdose deaths were at an all-time high in 2019 with 427 deaths reported, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Preliminary data shows opioid-related deaths rose again, more than 50%, during the first year of the pandemic.
Local impact
Scott County, the city of Shakopee and the city of Savage are eligible to receive an allocation. Scott County and Shakopee officials recently adopted resolutions to formally join the settlement.
The Savage City Council is scheduled to take formal action Dec. 20.
Scott County Administrator Lezlie Vermillion said there's a "laundry list" of expenses that will be eligible for the use of settlement funds, including speciality courts, emergency medical services, public safety and public health measures.
Brad Larson, Savage's city administrator, said opioids are certainly having an impact on the local community.
For example, the city purchases Narcan, a drug used to treat overdoses, for the Savage Police Department.
Scott County Attorney Ron Hocevar commended Minnesota's plan for local funding allocations, which he said will support good causes in the community.
"Talking to law enforcement officers, they are going through Narcan like crazy," Hocevar said, adding the overdose-blocker is "not cheap."
Scott County Commissioner Mike Beard voted to join the settlement this month, but he also criticized the nation's response to opioid addiction, which he said fails to address the international flow of illegal drugs while "attacking the wrong sources."
"As someone who lives with someone who suffers from sometimes debilitating chronic pain, I know what a blessing opioids have been," Beer said. "Our life wouldn't even be possible — I probably wouldn't even be here today as a county commissioner had it not been for prescription opioids affecting my family in a positive way."
The payments to local governments aren't expected to be paid out in one lump sum, and the funds could flow in over the course of nearly two decades.
Under the current settlement timeline, local governments could begin receiving payments in August 2022.