The Burnsville and Prior Lake Lions clubs announced a recent donation in support of the Parkinson’s Foundation.
The organizations donated $5,250 to the Minnesota and Dakotas chapter of the foundation, according to a press release.
An estimated 17,430 people live with Parkinson’s disease locally, according to Jennifer Hendrickson, the foundation's development director.
"It is through the passion and energy of clubs like the Lions clubs that our chapter of the Parkinson’s Foundation is able to continue to serve the PD community," Hendrickson said in a statement. "We are thankful for their generous support."
One million Americans are living with Parkinson’s, with 60,000 people newly diagnosed each year, according to the foundation.
The Parkinson's Foundation work centers on improving care, advancing research towards a cure and providing necessary education.
In the last five years, the Parkinson’s Foundation has invested $3,212,900 in research, better care and education for the Minnesota and Dakotas Parkinson’s disease community.
Two thousand people have participated in educational programs and 640 people received free services through over 600 community grants totaling $641,940.
For more information on the Parkinson’s Foundation, call their Helpline at 1-800-4PD-INFO (473-4636) or visit www.Parkinson.org.