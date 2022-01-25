Minnesota's major political parties will host precinct caucuses next week.
The 2022 precinct caucuses will be held across the state on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m.
Tuesday's caucuses will mark the first in a series of party meetings held during the election cycle to discuss party platforms, choose volunteers, endorse candidates and select delegates.
Precinct caucus locations can be found on the Minnesota Secretary of State's website at caucusfinder.sos.state.mn.us.
Some caucuses will be held virtually or require masks and proof of vaccination, according to the Minnesota DFL.
The DFL caucuses in Senate District 55 and 56, for example, will be held contactless this year with in-person drop-off locations for participant forms.
More information on virtual DFL caucuses can be found online at dfl.org/caucus.
The Scott County GOP plans to meet in-person, according to Chair Anne Meurer.
Republican precinct caucus locations include Jordan High School, New Prague High School, Shakopee High School, Spring Lake Town Hall and Twin Oaks Middle School.
People as young as 16 may participate in the precinct caucus, but you must be at least 18-years-old and be eligible to vote in the upcoming election to vote or become a delegate.