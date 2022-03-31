The Scott Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) is hosting a webinar from noon-1 p.m. Tuesday, April 12 with speaker Dr. Elaine Evans.
Evans will talk about what's happening with Minnesota's state bee: The rusty patched bumble bee.
The Scott SWCD has been awarded funding through the state’s Lawns to Legumes Program to restore critical habitat for the endangered rusty patched bumble bee. Scott SWCD staff will give an overview of funding opportunities while Dr. Elaine Evans from the University of Minnesota discusses why these bees are so important.
This free educational webinar will review:
- How to identify the rusty patched bumble bee and their role as a critical pollinator species.
- The bee’s life cycle and behaviors.
- What's being done to protect them.
- How you can help expand their habitat and beautify your property with Lawns to Legumes grants.
Evans holds a PhD in entomology and works as an associate Extension professor at the University of Minnesota Bee Lab in the Department of Entomology. They handle questions related to bee conservation and are currently monitoring the population of the endangered rusty patched bumble bee.
Registration is free for this webinar, but an RSVP is required for the webinar link. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/lawns-to-legumes-pollinator-talk-with-the-scott-swcd-tickets-309001290177 or scottswcd.org under “News and Events”; or call Shelby Roberts at the Scott SWCD office at 952-492-5448.