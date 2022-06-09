Seaman Cecelia Kelch, a native of Savage, is serving at the Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) at Corry Station in Pensacola, Florida.
As a student at IWTC, Kelch is serving among the future generation of information warfighters. Students at IWTC are taught the requirements and skills needed to be successful in their new careers.
Kelch joined the Navy one year ago. Today, Kelch serves as a cryptologic technician.
“Seeing the many opportunities and options for an advanced career in the Navy, is what really inspired me to join,” said Kelch. “I also get to travel the world and grow as a person.”
According to Kelch, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Savage.
“As a kid, I learned that the only thing which can hold me back is myself,” said Kelch. “Therefore, I push myself to do my very best and to try new things.”
IWTC, one of Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT)’s four training commands, provides schooling for the Navy and joint services in cryptologic, information systems and cyber functions: enabling optimal performance of information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.
CIWT trains enlisted personnel and officers in all functions of information warfare covering fields ranging from military intelligence, cyberwarfare and information systems to electronic warfare and cryptologic operations throughout the scope of their Navy careers.
“We do it all,” said Kelch. “We defend the country through land, air and sea.”
Kelch and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“I’m most proud of finishing in the top five of my first school in the Navy,” said Kelch. “It gave me a huge boost, and I was top two in my next class.”
As Kelch and other sailors continue to train and perform the mission they are tasked with, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Serving is huge to me because it is completely out of my comfort zone,” added Kelch. “It’s pushed me to do awesome things for both my country and future.”