The city of Savage is offering free woodchips to Savage residents on April 23 and 24.
A self-serve pile of woodchips will be located outside the gate at the Public Works entrance off Connelly Parkway.
When these wood chips are gone, they will not be replenished, according to a city of Savage press release.
More woodchips may be available on other weekends until the supply is depleted.
There is no charge for the woodchips, but residents are responsible for handloading, and need to bring their own shovel.
For more information, contact Public Works Superintendent Andy Weldon at 952-224-3422 or aweldon@cityofsavage.com.