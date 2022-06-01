The community is invited to a ribbon cutting to officially open the new playground at Savage Community Park 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 8.
The event will kick off with comments from Mayor Janet Williams and a ceremony with city councilors and financial sponsors. Other festivities will include kid-friendly music, free ice cream treats (while supplies last), and free face painting, according to a city of Savage press release.
The new playground, which will open for play almost two years to the date of when it burned down, is a nature-inspired modern-day playground with features like a log crawl, tree stump steps, timber balance beam, and plank bridge, as well as all-time favorites like swings, slides, and spinners.
Over 100 children and families attended an open house in June 2021 to provide input on the most appealing features and playground designs.
“A nature-inspired playground was a natural fit for this space,” stated Public Works Director Greg Boatman. “We like that the playground design blends with the nearby trails and wooded area in Community Park.”
In addition, the playground features a poured-in-place rubber surface that winds throughout the entire play area, making it accessible for kids in wheelchairs or other mobility aids, according to the press release.
“We are thrilled to have a play space that welcomes kids of all abilities. It’s a safe, accessible space where all the kids in our community now have one place they can come,” Boatman stated.
Funding to rebuild the playground was covered by insurance money and donations.
Over $158,000 came from the city of Savage Municipal Liquor Operation. Other donations came from the Burnsville-Savage Lions Club and Cargill. Two special contributions came from Conrad and Corbin Anderson, who donated profits from their garage sale, and from Liliana Palazzola, who made and sold bracelets to help raise money to rebuild the playground.