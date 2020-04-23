Savage’s annual summer festival celebrating the record-setting racehorse Dan Patch is canceled this year due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dan Patch Days was scheduled to take place June 25-28. The Savage Chamber of Commerce announced the decision Thursday following a vote over teleconference earlier this week.
Savage residents have celebrated the history of Dan Patch with the festival since the 1950s. Events usually include a wine tasting, pancake breakfast at the fire station, a horseshoe hunt, a parade in downtown Savage and a weekend of live music and food.
“We are all in agreement that this is in the best interest for all parties involved in the event,” the Dan Patch Days committee said in a statement. “It is impossible to predict the scale of the coronavirus pandemic, and the health and safety of our community is the Dan Patch Days committee’s first priority.”
The 2021 event is scheduled to take place June 24-27 in Savage Community Park.
“A major band announcement will be made in the near future,” the committee stated. “Thank you for supporting Dan Patch Days and each other through this difficult situation. We look forward to seeing you in 2021.”