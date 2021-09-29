The annual meeting of the Dan Patch Days Board of Directors will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. for the purpose of electing members to fill open director positions, elect officers and any other business as may be necessary. This meeting will be held in the Savage City Hall, 6000 McColl Dr.
If you would like to volunteer to assist in planning and coordinating the annual community celebration please feel free to attend the meeting. The board of directors meets on the third Tuesday of each month.
The dates for the 2022 celebration will be June 23-25. For more information call 952-894-8876.