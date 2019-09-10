A day care center would be built on a piece of vacant land near the Savage Hy-Vee grocery store under a plan moving through the city approval process.
Everbrook Academy, a child care center offering academic programming, would stand at 6275 Loftus Lane.
The Planning Commission unanimously approved the plans on Sept. 5 with Commissioner Drew Christensen absent. The City Council's vote is scheduled for Sept. 16.
The 3-acre parcel on the southeast corner of Dakota Avenue and Loftus Lane was left over when a private developer sold off land to Hy-Vee in 2015.
The purchase agreement included restrictions on what could be built on the remaining land. It barred the opening of a new restaurant, for example, to avoid competition with Hy-Vee's Market Grille. Gas stations, car washes and automotive service shops are also prohibited.
The day care proposal calls for a nearly 13,000-square-foot facility on the north end of the land, which would leave space for one or two additional businesses. The development also includes a fenced in playground and play area and 40 parking stalls.
Paul Tucci, the executive vice president of development for Oppidan, a Twin-Cities based real estate development company, represents the landowner.
Tucci said the owner is looking into opening a national bank and one other business on the property. Concept plans show potential for a 9,000-square-foot commercial space with separate vehicle access.
The day care will be owned by the second largest day care provider in the country, Learning Care Group. The Michigan-based company operates over 900 child care centers, according to its website.
The Everbrook Academy model also has a location in Woodbury.
"The Everbrook Academy is designed to go into communities where the income demographic is a little higher," Tucci said. "It's a traditional day care environment with more class programming in it."
Commissioner Joanna Picard wondered if there are enough children in the immediate area to serve both Everbrook Academy and the nearby Woodpark Montessori located on the east side of Hy-Vee. Tucci said competition brings out the best in businesses and his client feels confident in their market analysis of the need in Savage.
"I think it looks absolutely fantastic and is probably well-merited and well-needed in the area," Commissioner Kelly Schwenn said.