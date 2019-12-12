A Minneapolis-based affordable housing developer is still trying to finance a planned affordable apartment complex in Savage after being denied federal tax credits two years in a row, a city official said this month.
“They are looking at different ways to finance the project that do not include the competitive tax credit program,” said City Administrator Brad Larson, possibly by adding more market-rate units instead of units with lower rents.
Project for Pride in Living approached city officials in 2018 with plans to build a 57-unit apartment building just south of the Scott Lake Veterinary Center.
The land has been vacant for more than a decade since townhome developer Wright Homes sold the land to Premiere Bank after building 12 of the 46 planned townhomes.
The apartment plans included a mix of studio and one- to four-bedroom units.
Earlier this year, city officials said they’d offer financial assistance to the project and hoped their show of support would strengthen the developer’s application for federal low-income housing tax credits. Developers sell the credits to lenders to get the money to begin construction.
However, the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency, which oversees the credits in the state, denied Project for Pride in Living for a second time, Larson said.
City officials are now waiting to see a new plan from Project for Pride in Living. Faith Cable Kumon, the project manager, did not return voicemails requesting comment this week.
“We will have to do another analysis, and the city will see at that point if they want to support it,” Larson said, adding affordable housing is a priority of the City Council.
Using Tax Increment Financing
In May, before the second credit application, the City Council said they’d provide financial assistance to the project with tax increment financing.
TIF is a type of financial assistance that cities use to support developments that are too costly to happen otherwise but address a need in the community.
In using TIF, the city forgoes the tax increment, or the increase in property taxes from before and after the new development, and gives it back to the developer.
In May, based on a financial analysis, city staff recommended establishing a TIF district to provide around $1.25 million over 25 years and deferring up to about $273,000 in development fees, which would be repaid by the TIF district.