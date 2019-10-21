The landowner behind a proposal to build townhomes on a historic farm in Savage withdrew his plans this month.
The proposal for 31 market-rate townhomes on the former Lynnhurst Dairy Farm would have required both a city comprehensive plan amendment and rezoning from low density to medium density.
"Although several potential design options were explored, none of these options were mutually beneficial for all parties," Jeremy Foss, a senior civil engineer with ISG and consultant for landowner Bobby Williams, wrote to the city's planning department in an Oct. 10 email.
The 5.8-acre farm at 4562 McColl Drive sold to Williams, the co-founder of Bobby & Steve’s Auto World, for $600,000 in 2017.
Concerns about traffic safety, the quality of the development and the number of proposed units drew a crowd of upset Bohn Court residents to a neighborhood meeting regarding the proposal in May.
In 2017, developers with the Five Stars Recovery Center sought a comprehensive plan amendment to build a campus-style treatment facility that could house up to 120 adult clients. However, they also withdrew their application following poor reception of the plans at a neighborhood meeting.