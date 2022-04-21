The Burnsville City Council unanimously named Gregg Lindberg as Burnsville’s new city manager at an April 19 meeting.
Lindberg has served as Burnsville's interim city manager since January.
“Gregg is the right leader for our organization in this pivotal moment in Burnsville’s future. He’s familiar with our work, but more importantly he’s passionate about our values. He cares deeply about our community, our organization and our staff,” stated Mayor Elizabeth Kautz, in a press release.
Prior to his role as interim city manager, Lindberg was hired as Burnsville’s deputy city manager in July 2019.
“We’re here to take care of the community. We’re here for them. We’re here to help them,” said Lindberg. “Our first priority is to create great experiences for our community; we’re all in it together.”
Before joining Burnsville, Gregg served for 13 years as the human resources manager at Three Rivers Park District, a local government agency that manages the regional parks and park reserves in suburban Hennepin County. He also served as a city council member in St. Louis Park from 2014-2018.
Lindberg received a master’s degree in Public Administration from Hamline University. He also has an undergraduate degree in Business Administration and a Master's Degree in Organizational Leadership from Bethel University. He teaches in Public Administration programs at Hamline University as well as Management and Leadership at Bethel University.