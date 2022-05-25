Allina Health and the nonprofit Free Bikes 4 Kidz MN gave away hundreds of bikes in Savage on May 20.
They worked with District 191 to distribute the bikes at Marion W. Savage Elementary School.
The give-away included over 250 bikes for kids and over 60 refurbished adult-sized bikes for parents, according to an Allina Health press release.
Distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, people were lined up ahead of time and the bicycles went quickly.
“As an organization invested in keeping people healthy, we want kids to develop healthy habits that they enjoy early in life,” said Aimee Pappenfus, director of system community engagement initiatives at Allina Health.
“Together we have given away more than 60,000 bikes since our partnership began, and we hope that leads to countless smiles and active lifestyles that carry into adulthood,” Pappenfus stated.
Allina Health and Free Bikes 4 Kidz MN earlier provided 136 bikes to Mi CASA in Shakopee and 60 to the Chaska Police Department.
More info at allinahealth.org/FB4K.