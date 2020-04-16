Wilma Seeman, 82, was expecting a delivery of breakfast rolls from her granddaughter on Easter Sunday when a much bigger plan unfolded for her and the other residents at Savage Senior Living at Fen Pointe.
To their surprise, a cart overflowing with freshly cut flowers roved the hallways during the snowy afternoon until each resident had an opportunity to create their own floral arrangement.
“They were just thrilled to pieces,” Seeman said over the phone on Wednesday while admiring her bouquet on the dining room table. “They are just gorgeous.”
Sarah LeBeau, Seeman’s granddaughter, masterminded the delivery of over 1,000 blooms. LeBeau works from her home studio designing florals for weddings and events for her Minnetonka-based company, Swiftwater Floral Co.
She initially set to give potted plants to the residents on Easter, but Linda Ulrich, the senior living’s director of sales and outreach, wanted to make the occasion more interactive for the seniors, who are facing isolation during social distancing measures.
LeBeau loved the idea of creating a “flower bar” but wasn’t sure she could afford it. Then, starting with $300 of her own, donations to support the effort more than doubled her goal to over $1,100.
“I’m overwhelmed and so touched by the generosity of trying to bring springtime to our seniors in the middle of a blizzard on Easter Sunday,” Ulrich said. “It was so overwhelming to me, just the level of kindness and how that spread.”
On the big day, Ulrich and three other staff members went room to room with the cart and offered each resident a chance to pick stems for their arrangement.
LeBeau couldn’t join in because of visitor restrictions, but her efforts were recognized by her proud grandmother.
“She is one special young lady,” Seeman said.
After the cart made a stop at every room, there were even leftovers for staff members to take home.
“It raised a lot of spirits — especially on Easter,” Seeman said. “It’ll bring cheer for the rest of the week because they were so fresh and beautiful.”