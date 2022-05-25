The Scott Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting a free workshop on how to establish native prairie plantings. Learn about site preparation, how to get a planting started, receive maintenance tips, and find out about available funding opportunities.
The workshop is 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 7 at Spring Lake Township Hall, 20381 Fairlawn Ave., Prior Lake. An RSVP online is requested.
"You do not need to live on a large property to create natural areas, help pollinators, or enhance wildlife habitat. Something as small as a planting near your mailbox or as large as a crop field can be converted to beautiful and environmentally beneficial grasses and flowers," states a conservation district press release.
Register via at www.scottswcd.org or 952-492-5448.