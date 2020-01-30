Lisa Klein, a 15-year city employee and local resident, was named Savage's 2019 City Employee of the Year earlier this month.
Klein works as an administrative assistant for the Savage Police Department and previously worked for the city in building inspections, finance and human resources.
“Lisa is a dedicated and loyal employee who stays late, comes in early, and is always willing to put in extra time to make sure the work gets done,” Police Chief Rodney Seurer wrote in his nomination letter.
Klein moved to Savage in 1991 and took up a job at the city campus, just a block away from her home. She started her current role in 2011.
"I think the thing I like the most, aside from the people, is the variety of things I do for the police department and also my continued involvement with other departments within the city," she said.
Klein is known for multitasking, said Emily Gunderson, the city's communications director.
"You know that no matter what comes up, she is willing and very capable of doing a lot of different things and that makes her extremely valuable," Gunderson said.
Klein connects the police department to other departments while managing day-to-day tasks such as tracking officer training and licensing and coordinating all vehicle forfeitures and the planning department's hiring and promotion processes.
Seurer said she brings knowledge, experience and initiative to job to ensure everything is always done accurately and efficiently.
"It's nice to be recognized among so many great city employees," Klein said.