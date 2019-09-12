Minnesota Valley Transit Authority's route from Shakopee to Burnsville and the Mall of America will stop in downtown Savage six times a day in both directions starting Sept. 14, the transit authority announced this week.
East- and westbound buses will stop daily near the intersection of Princeton Avenue and 123rd Street just off of Highway 13 three times between 9 a.m. and noon and three more times between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Eastbound schedule (to Burnsville):
- 9:50 a.m.
- 10:50 a.m.
- 11:50 a.m.
- 5:50 p.m.
- 7:50 p.m.
- 9:46 p.m.
Westbound schedule (to Shakopee):
- 9:17 a.m.
- 10:17 a.m.
- 11:17 a.m.
- 5:17 p.m.
- 7:17 p.m.
- 9:17 p.m.
“We are pleased to celebrate the expansion of Route 495 service to the city of Savage and the ability to provide more connections to Savage residents and employees seven days a week,” Luther Wynder, the transit authority's executive director, said in a statement.
The transit authority runs a park-and-ride stop in Savage on Huntington Avenue with routes to Minneapolis and Burnsville and has gradually expanded its reach in and around Scott County in recent months.
In June it began offering on-demand rideshare service in Savage and Burnsville to get to the Burnsville station and mall. The authority also provided more than 95,000 rides to and from this year's state fair and Shakopee, Eagan and Burnsville, a record high.
Fares on the Minnesota Valley Transit Authority's regular routes range from free for children under 5 and disabled veterans to $3.25 for other adults and children 6 and older during rush hour. More information is available at mvta.com and 952-882-7500.