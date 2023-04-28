ISD 191 logo
Courtesy of the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District.

The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District 191 School Board approved the termination and nonrenewal of contracts for over 30 teachers during its April 13 meeting.

“This resolution addresses full-time or part-time teachers that work with us in the classroom. We have a number of things that are occurring here at the same time as we look at our probationary releases,” Director of Administrative Services Stacey Sovine said.

