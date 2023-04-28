The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District 191 School Board approved the termination and nonrenewal of contracts for over 30 teachers during its April 13 meeting.
“This resolution addresses full-time or part-time teachers that work with us in the classroom. We have a number of things that are occurring here at the same time as we look at our probationary releases,” Director of Administrative Services Stacey Sovine said.
District spokesperson Aaron Tinklenberg said the process is covered between the union and the district, following state law.
When a teacher is in their first three years teaching or in the first year with a new district, the school board is allowed to not renew a contract for any reason, he said.
Sovine noted that there are a couple of full-time-equivalent employees that are included as part of their “right-sizing,” which happens every year. He said there are some probationary teachers simply being released because of “performance within the classroom.”
The nonrenewals and terminations will be effective at the end of the school year.