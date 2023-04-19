science award

 Julia Osmolski

Burnsville High School junior Julia Osmolski received a 2023 State Honorable Mention Award for Aspirations in Computing from Minnesota Aspirations in Computing, which honors students for their computing-related achievements and interests, and encourages them to pursue their passions.

Award recipients are selected based on their aptitude and aspirations in technology and computing, as demonstrated by their computing experience, computing-related activities, leadership experience, tenacity in the face of barriers to access, and future plans

