Burnsville High School junior Julia Osmolski received a 2023 State Honorable Mention Award for Aspirations in Computing from Minnesota Aspirations in Computing, which honors students for their computing-related achievements and interests, and encourages them to pursue their passions.
Award recipients are selected based on their aptitude and aspirations in technology and computing, as demonstrated by their computing experience, computing-related activities, leadership experience, tenacity in the face of barriers to access, and future plans
She is only one of 19 students in Minnesota selected as a state honoree. This is the third time she has received an award from the MNAiC; in 2022, she received an affiliate Rising Star Award and a Certificate of Distinction Award in 2021.
“I have always been interested in computing and technology ever since I was a little girl attending computer classes at my local library,” said Osmolski. “Since then, I have been taking computer and technology classes and have participated in every technology-related club/program that I’ve had access to, including Girls Who Code, Reinventathon and National Center for Women In Technology.”
She credits Cindy Drahos, retired BHS teacher, for introducing her to the various opportunities available in computer science and Marie Hansen, language arts teacher, for encouraging her to pursue her passions.
At BHS, Osmolski is involved in National Honors Society, Math League, DECA, Youth Service Advisory Council, Burnsville Strong, Link Crew and student council. She plans to apply to and attend MIT and major in computer science.
As a state honorable mention winner, Osmolski will be eligible for college scholarships and internship opportunities, tech devices, cash awards, job shadowing opportunities and automatic induction into the AiC Community — a national network of peers, supported by professionals and volunteers.
The MNAiC partners with the National Center for Women and Information Technology to promote the national and state technology award experiences.
Learn more about the NCWIT and their awards programs at www.ncwit.org.