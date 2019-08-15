The Burnsville High School Class of 1969 will celebrate its 50-year reunion on Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Buck Hill Event Center in Burnsville, organizers said this week.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $45, according to the event's website.
There will also be a tour of the school on Friday, Sept. 6, at 4 p.m., followed by a casual meet-and-greet at Morgans Bar at the Best Western Hotel on Nicollet Avenue. No registration is needed for the Friday events.
Registration and more information can be found at burnsvilleblaze.com or by emailing gaj55@gmail.com.