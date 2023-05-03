Burnsville High School Theatre Guild is bringing Disney’s "The Little Mermaid," to stage this spring.
"We're thrilled to bring this beloved classic to our Mraz stage," director Erika Sasseville said. "Our talented cast, crew, and pit orchestra of more than 80 kids have been working hard to create a magical and memorable experience for our audiences."
Starring in the lead roles are senior Maisy Scheuneman as Ariel and senior Michael Goettl as Prince Eric. When Arial falls in love with Prince Eric, she makes a deal with the sea witch Ursula (freshman Chelsea Sally) to trade her voice for legs. Along the way, she learns important lessons about love, sacrifice and consequences.
“We’re excited to continue our tradition of producing high-quality musical theater for our school and community,” Sasseville says. "We invite everyone to be ‘a part of our world’ and join us for a fun-filled, family-friendly entertainment experience."
Fans of “The Little Mermaid” can join Ariel, Flounder and friends at a very special Under the Sea Tea on Saturday, May 13, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Kids will sing along with the cast, decorate their own crowns, play Mermaid Bingo, get a backstage tour of BHS Theatre and meet and take pictures with their favorite Little Mermaid characters. Under the Sea Tea Tickets are $20 per child and do not include admission to the show. They are available at https://mrazcenter.ludus.com/index.php?ludus=1.
There will be a free preview show for senior citizens at 4 p.m. on May 10, with regular showtimes May 11-13 and May 18-19 at 7 p.m., and May 20 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.