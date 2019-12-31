A clean energy advocacy group will host a local caucus training event ahead of precinct caucus night on Feb. 25, the group announced this week.
MN 350 will host the training event at Savage City Hall on Thursday, Jan. 14, at 6:30 p.m. The event is open to everyone who plans to attend caucus night and share ideas about how best to avert a climate crisis, according to the announcement.
The training will center around effectively speaking with neighbors, candidates for office and elected officials about climate issues. MN 350 representatives will also teach how to become local leaders and choose candidates.
The caucus night in February comes one week before the presidential nomination primary, when the state's political parties choose the presidential candidates they'll support, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State website.
Parties use caucus nights to pick priorities, policy ideas and delegates.