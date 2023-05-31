Democrats were down one party member when the debt ceiling vote was taken after U.S. Rep. Angie Craig suffered an injury on Memorial Day.
According to chief of staff Nick Coe, the representative was doing yard work at home when she tripped and injured her ankle, which was later determined to be a bimalleolar fracture, as well as a dislocated ankle.
Craig was expected to vote in favor of the debt ceiling bill, according to her Press Secretary Katie Kelsh.
“She is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair the ankle on Thursday. Her physician has advised her not to fly in advance of the surgery or immediately after,” Coe said. “As a result, Rep. Craig will miss votes in Congress this week related to the Bipartisan Budget Agreement.
Prior Lake police and fire departments responded to the call, according to Coe.
“Rep. Craig looks forward to getting back to work for the people of the Second District as soon as possible,” Coe said.