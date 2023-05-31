Angie Craig

Democrats will be down at least one member of its party when the debt ceiling amendments are expected to be voted on after U.S. Rep. Angie Craig suffered an injury on Memorial Day.

According to chief of staff Nick Coe, the representative was doing yard work at home when she tripped and injured her ankle, which was later determined to be a bimalleolar fracture, as well as a dislocated ankle.

